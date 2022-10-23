WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on the alleged altercation between AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

Reports of yet another backstage fight emerged recently, as Andrade apparently got into a physical confrontation with Guevara. The Spanish God is claimed to have been on the receiving end of a punch from El Idolo. Following this, Tony Khan is reported to have sent Andrade home, while Sammy was allowed to continue with his normal schedule and appear in the main event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell opened up on how he would have handled things. He stated that he did not care who threw the first punch and that both men should have been sent home.

"If I was Tony Khan, I'd sit both of 'em home. I don't care who spouted what, 'cause they were told not to do it. But I heard Sammy threw the first punch, that's what I heard. Regardless of who threw it they were talked to, 'we won't do nothing' and I keep hearing is that, Andrade wants to get fired." [2:36 - 3:05]

As of now, Andrade is yet to appear in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the promotion.

Suspicions of Andrade El Idolo attempting to get fired from AEW have also been raised

While the former WWE star's actions seem reckless, wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer believes that El Idolo was deliberately trying to get out of his contract by by getting into fights.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that this might be Andrade El Idolo's desperate attempt to get fired from AEW and jump ship.

"Andrade’s trying to get fired, we all know that. When guys want to leave, some will go to great extremes to do that. It’s happened with WWE, I’ve talked to people in WWE who’ve tried to get fired with some of the craziest things in the world, and I’ve told them it’s not gonna work." [H/T WrestleTalk]﻿

All Elite Wrestling's backstage problems seem far from over. The El Idolo-Sammy Guevara situation comes hot on the heels of CM Punk getting into a melee with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Like El Idolo, the four men are also yet to appear on AEW programming.

