"I'd suggest him leaving" - Chris Jericho advised to leave AEW and return to WWE by veteran journalist

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had a great career in WWE. He is open to a return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has also advised Y2J to return to the company.

Chris Jericho made headlines with his recent comments about a potential WWE return. The former AEW World Champion said he'd be open to a return to the Stamford-based promotion if the story and his positioning at the time would allow it.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Chris Jericho should leave All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE. He further shared his opinion on why Y2J should make this huge jump:

"I will say this much, for Jericho, unless the money is greatly different and unless there is a loyalty because he was on the ground floor of this, if I was asked, all things being equal, I’d suggest him leaving. The reality is he's swimming upstream in AEW with a fan base that he can work heel with and all and he can help guys but like with the Hardys, he can return to WWE and get at least a short-term gigantic reaction because there is nothing WWE fans like more than seeing a guy defect from AEW." (WON)

Chris Jericho seemingly left AEW on the recent episode of Dynamite

The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho, wrestled Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Dynasty. Bandido managed to defeat Jericho and won the Ring of Honor World Championship at the PPV.

During the post-Dynasty edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho addressed his loss and seemingly tried to take out his frustrations on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. However, the veteran smashed the TV screen and exited the arena in disappointment. Jericho will be away from All Elite Wrestling programming for some time due to his tour with Fozzy.

We will have to wait and see if Chris Jericho returns with a new gimmick after he finishes up his tour with Fozzy.

