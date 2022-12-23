"I don’t know if it was believable for that kid to make such a strong save" - Bully Ray claims AEW undermined WWE legend's faction on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has reviewed last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. One of the key segments on the show involved Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society. The multi-time tag team champion shared his honest thoughts on the faction's booking.

The opening segment of Dynamite featured Ricky Starks and The Ocho. The Absolute One talked about his match against MJF and warned him that their rematch would end differently. As he spoke, the former ROH World Champion interrupted him and invited him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Ricky Starks refused and verbally assaulted The Ocho. Following this, Jake Hager attacked The Absolute One from behind, and the rest of the faction joined in. The latest AEW signee, Action Andretti, rushed in for the save and helped the Starks.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the segment. Ray felt that Andretti saving Starks and single-handedly taking out Chris Jericho and the rest of his faction was unbelievable, as he is a brand new star.

“Here came the young white meat babyface in Andretti to make the save. I like your [Tommy Dreamer] idea about the final move. I liked that where Starks could’ve counted the one… two… three on Jericho. However, I thought that was a bit of a strong save. I don’t know if it was believable for that kid to make such a strong save," Bully Ray said. [01:34 - 02:08]

Action Andretti shocked the world on his AEW Dynamite debut

Last Wednesday, Action Andretti wrestled Chris Jericho in his AEW Dynamite debut. Seeing the new face, fans believed this was an easy win for the former ROH World Champion, but they quickly cheered Andretti on, witnessing his in-ring skills.

Jericho, along with the wrestling world, was stunned as the debutant defeated the multi-time world champion.

Following his match, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Andretti had officially signed with the promotion.

