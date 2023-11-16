"I don’t think that’ll ever happen" - AEW star says he might never wrestle again

AEW is set to have its last major pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear, this weekend. With a stacked match card featuring the legendary Ric Flair, many have wondered whether he'll end up competing at the pay-per-view.

The Nature Boy notably had his high-profile "Last Match" pay-per-view in July 2022. While the bout was initially highly anticipated, eventually it became controversial when the veteran seemingly nearly died during the match.

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Ric Flair admitted that he doesn't see himself wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

"I don’t expect to wrestle; could I? Yes. Because I’ll learn from my mistakes. But I don’t think that’ll ever happen. But I certainly want to feed a guy I’ve helped get heat on. It’s only fair to the good guy that he get the shot at the [bad] guy, that’s how they prevail." (01:40 onward).

Kevin Sullivan recently addressed speculation that Flair will end up competing in AEW, and empathetically urged the veteran to not step into the ring again, in case his final match becomes the last night of his life.

Ric Flair also addressed speculation that AEW has barred him from competing in the promotion

While fans might not want to see The Nature Boy back in the ring, would the promotion still book him at this stage? Continuing in the same interview, Ric Flair squashed the rumors that AEW barred him from wrestling in the promotion.

"No, I didn’t say that, I said they won’t ask me to [wrestle]. But I just feel very strongly and this is a point you can emphasize, I think if you are in a managerial role and you were put in the position of getting heat on somebody"

"Ultimately after [Sting] retires and they keep me along, I would love to do that. But I think it’s very important if you’re gonna help get the heat, then you gotta get knocked down." (00:50 onward).

While his days in the ring are seemingly behind him, Ric Flair teased working with MJF sometime in the future.

