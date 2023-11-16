Ric Flair teases massive alliance with top AEW star - "You’ve Got A Gift That So Few Have"

AEW veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been open about his desire to work with many top names ever since his signing with Tony Khan's promotion and The Nature Boy has once again teased a possible alliance in the future with an AEW star.

The star in question is none other than AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Ric Flair recently teased in an interview about working with MJF which we could see on All Elite Wrestling Television soon after Flair's recent comments.

On Twitter, Ric Flair shared his recent meeting with MJF and spoke highly of the AEW World Champion:

"I Met @The_MJF Last Night. OMG! He Has THE GIFT! I’m Honored To Have Met You. Looking Forward To Working With You & Our Relationship Going Forward. You’ve Got A Gift That So Few Have! You’re Special! WOOOOO!" tweeted Flair.

Bill Apter believes Ric Flair could possibly loose his life if he wrestles MJF in AEW

Ric Flair's signing with All Elite Wrestling has opened up a lot of possibilities for the veteran. The Nature Boy could soon wrestle again in Tony Khan's promotion however, Bill Apter believes if that were to happen, the 16-time World Champion could pass away in the ring.

Vince Russo recently claimed that Ric Flair personally shared with him his desire to die in a wrestling ring. The Nature Boy also stated in a recent tweet that he is not against the idea of stepping back into the ring despite his physical issues.

The WWE veteran also revealed that a match with MJF could draw significant ratings for All Elite Wrestling. Bill Apter agreed that Flair could go head-to-head with MJF on the microphone however, the latter may have difficulty if he steps back into the ring.

Apter added that if MJF and Flair do end up wrestling, Flair's dream might become a reality:

"I think Ric Flair can go head-to-head in that way. But in terms of a match, Vince Russo had said that Ric Flair has said to him, to Vince Russo, that he wants to die in the ring. And if that's the match with MJF, it may come true." [4:13 - 4:33]

Do you want to see Ric Flair compete in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

