WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gives himself a new nickname following recent AEW move

Ric Flair is the newest former WWE Superstar who has become All Elite. The veteran arrived in grand fashion as his former colleague Sting announced his retirement for AEW Revolution 2024.

While his wrestling days are behind him, Flair is a massive name and a huge star that, when he appears on TV, "The Nature Boy" turns heads.

The Hall of Famer is known for his slick style, be it in-ring or outside. Earlier today on social media, Ric Flair made a statement that many loyal wrestling fans may attest to:

The Founder Of Swag! WOOOOO!

Jim Ross recently claimed that Flair is in no shape, or form ready to step into the ring again. The veteran retired from in-ring competition while with WWE back in 2008 but then wrestled sporadically since then. However, it seems "The Nature Boy" is now truly done.

Ric Flair names a WWE contest today that could match the appeal of Steve Austin vs. The Rock

Arguably, the most significant main event in the history of WrestleMania is Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock in 2001. It was the culmination of the Attitude Era, and the entire show was lauded by critics and fans alike back then and is even looked upon fondly today. It ranks in the top spot of many lists.

Flair claimed on his podcast To Be The Man last year that his daughter Charlotte facing Bianca Belair could be a similar blockbuster contest for the Show of Shows:

"I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I'm not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.” [H/T: Fightful]

As of this writing, The Queen and The EST of WWE are working on the same side as Damage CTRL has grown in number. This past Friday night on SmackDown, Asuka joined them. Now, the stable consists of The Empress, Kairi Sane, and the original trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and the Women's Champion IYO SKY.

