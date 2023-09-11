"I drop classics by farting" - 30-year-old star takes shots at AEW's Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega

AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega are two of the biggest names in the industry and often have highly praised bouts. However, according to Will Ospreay, he consistently puts on better matches than both of them.

Ospreay's match against Omega at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II set the wrestling world on fire. According to many, the bout was a classic and put him on the map of many fans as a result.

Taking to social media to comment on some fan speculation, Will Ospreay took a shot at both Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

"I drop classics by farting bruv. They drop classic and need 6 weeks off," Ospreay posted.

After his recent clash with Chris Jericho at All In, many more fans began calling for Tony Khan to sign Will Ospreay as soon as possible. However, Disco Inferno doesn't think the star will learn much in All Elite Wrestling and urged him to jump to WWE instead.

Eric Bischoff was highly impressed with Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay's match at AEW All In

Many fans online were very happy with the clash between Jericho and Ospreay, and many veterans similarly hailed the bout as well. Bischoff was notably very impressed with the pay-per-view as a whole, and had deep praise for The Ocho.

During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Chris Jericho for his role in the highly praised match.

"Blown away, but I’ll disagree, I don’t think Chris was able to keep up but he did a f**king valiant effort trying to and he was not that far behind. It was obvious, this was not Chris Jericho from the late 90s. This wasn’t Chris Jericho WWE. 52 years old. To be able to go out there and have that level of quality of a match, especially with somebody like Will Ospreay? Freaking mind-boggling to me! So much respect for Chris.”

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan can secure Will Ospreay or not, but his fans will undoubtedly be very happy to see the star in the promotion, as the 30-year-old star has made quite an impression on AEW fans.

