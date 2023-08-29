Former WWE Authority figure 'blown away' by Chris Jericho's performance at AEW All In

Chris Jericho has been hailed by many of his peers in the industry, but his performance during AEW All In particularly impressed Eric Bischoff.

Jericho has had a lengthy career and has competed in many different promotions over the decades. While he became a popular star in WWE, his tenures in WCW, ECW, and NJPW are usually praised by fans.

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff reviewed Jericho's match with Will Ospreay. He notably praised the veteran for his effort in keeping up with Ospreay:

"Blown away, but I’ll disagree, I don’t think Chris was able to keep up but he did a f**king valiant effort trying to and he was not that far behind. It was obvious, this was not Chris Jericho from the late 90s. This wasn’t Chris Jericho WWE. 52 years old. To be able to go out there and have that level of quality of a match, especially with somebody like Will Ospreay? Freaking mind-boggling to me! So much respect for Chris.” (01:01:40 - 01:02:24)

Chris Jericho notably took to social media after AEW All In and responded to a fan who was also impressed by his performance. On the question about how he still keeps up, the veteran simply attributed it to passion.

Eric Bischoff believes that Chris Jericho achieved two dreams at AEW All In

Despite being a part of Fozzy since the late 90s, many wrestling fans didn't know about the band until he signed with AEW. Since 2019, however, the band has enjoyed a lot of success and this weekend performed in front of 80,000 people.

Continuing in the same episode, Bischoff pointed out how All In was a success for both Jericho and Fozzy:

“But I think what did get in my feels a bit was Chris being able to go out there and perform his music in front of 80,000 people. Chris got to live two dreams in one segment. He’s out there living his Rock ‘n Roll fantasy and he’s in the ring with one of the best performers – probably – that’s stepped into the ring in forever, and is able to go out there and have a fantastic match. How do you not think that’s just freaking awesome?” (01:02:26 – 01:03:01)

Despite losing to Will Ospreay, it seems like Chris Jericho has elevated himself yet again. It remains to be seen what he'll end up doing next, but whatever it'll be, the veteran will likely give it his all.

