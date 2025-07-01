"I don't even recognize this guy" - Former World Champion reacts to throwback clip from legendary era before AEW

Shortly before AEW was founded in 2019, the wrestling industry underwent something of a revolution, with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at its epicenter. One of the top names in NJPW's new golden age was Kenny Omega, who recently reacted to a clip from his iconic run.

Kazuchika Okada tops the list when fans think of the former AEW World Champion's best opponents, but Tomohiro Ishii isn't far behind. Omega's battle with Ishii at G1 Climax 28 in 2018 might be the most acclaimed, but many also remember their clash for the IWGP United States Championship in July the previous year.

NJPW posted a clip from that match on X/Twitter today, marking eight years since Kenny Omega claimed the title. The Best Bout Machine provided his own comments on the clip, noting that, while Ishii is as good as ever, he hardly recognized himself:

"I don’t even recognize this guy. And I don’t mean Ishii. He’s the same. What a guy," he wrote.

Tony Khan calls Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada one of the greatest rivalries ever ahead of AEW All In: Texas

On July 12 at All In: Texas, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will meet in the ring once again, with their International and Continental Championships on the line. The winner will become the inaugural Unified Champion, and anticipation for the bout is through the roof.

That's because Omega's rivalry with Okada is the stuff of legends. The two tangled in four iconic singles matches during their time in NJPW, three of which were for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Now, they're set to clash one more time on AEW's biggest stage.

Tony Khan hyped the match on a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, referring to their rivalry as one of the greatest of all time:

"One of the greatest rivalries of all time to me in sports, but certainly in the history of pro wrestling — and that is the AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada."

The ticket sales for All In: Texas saw a big boost after the match was announced, and although the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page is almost certain to headline the show, Omega vs. Okada V is the bout that seems to be on everyone's mind. Whether the two will live up to the legend remains to be seen.

