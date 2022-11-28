"I felt inferior tonight" - Dax Harwood gives his honest opinion of former WWE Superstar's recent acclaimed performance

Despite his prodigious skills in the ring, AEW star Dax Harwood apparently felt "inferior" after a match involving former WWE Superstar, Ricky Steamboat.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat recently had his return match at the BTW Return of the Dragon pay-per-view. While he was away from in-ring action for more than a decade, the veteran displayed commendable skill in the match. Teaming up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Nick Aldis and Jay Lethal. Steamboat won the match convincingly.

The talent and experience Ricky Steamboat displayed earned the respect of many present, including his partner Dax Harwood. The AEW star recently took to Twitter to praise the WWE veteran.

"I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight."

The WWE veteran recently revealed who he had trained with before his return match

With the prospect of wrestling at the age of 69, Ricky Steamboat certainly chose some legendary trainers to prepare him before his match.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Steamboat stated that he had been training with WWE Hall of Famer Kane, among others, to get back in form.

“It was very difficult. And before I could give a final, this past month or so, I’ve been (training with) Glenn Jacobs, that name ring any bells? Yeah... And Tom Pritchard, they have a wrestling school outside of Knoxville... So for the past month or so, I’ve been venturing down to that school once or twice a week just to get some back. But I learned more so on my limitations..." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

With Steamboat winning his return match, it remains to be seen if he will continue his in-ring career for a little longer in the future.

