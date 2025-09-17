"I was happy to hear Ember's name," "So damn fine"- Fans erupt in joy after Alexa Bliss drops AEW star reference

Alexa Bliss has left the fans abuzz after name-dropping a top AEW star at a recent WWE show.This week, the sports entertainment giant hosted NXT: Homecoming, a show that celebrated all the former stars of the brand that helped it reach the status it holds today. The event saw many former stars make a return, including the likes of Finn Balor, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, to name a few. During her segment, Bliss gave shoutouts to many other stars, such as IYO Sky, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and one that caught the most attention: AEW star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE.Shortly after, fans erupted on X, with many expressing delight upon hearing Ember Moon's name. At the same time, some credited the two stars for maintaining a friendship, given that they work for rival promotions.&quot;I was happy to hear Ember's name...loved it. 🙏🙏🫶🫶,&quot; wrote one fan.Garrett @Artemis_316LINK@Fightful @SeanRossSapp I was happy to hear Ember's name...loved it. 🙏🙏🫶🫶&quot;so damn fine 🔥&quot;, quipped another.Diana Angel @Diana_AngelvLINK@Fightful so damn fine 🔥Check out some other fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]AEW star Athena reacts to Alexa Bliss name-dropping herAthena (fka Ember Moon) played a major part in putting NXT on the map. She was a former NXT Women's Champion and one of the popular wrestlers on the brand during the black-and-gold era. Earlier today, the Fallen Goddess reacted to Bliss name-dropping her on NXT: Homecoming this week.Responding on X, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, shared a GIF of herself and Bliss along with a message that thanked Bliss for the shoutout. In her message, Athena even called Bliss 'Pixie,' referencing Bliss's fairy-princess gimmick from her early days in NXT.&quot;Thank ya pixie !!! @AlexaBliss_WWE,&quot; wrote Athena.It remains to be seen when Athena will return to AEW and what the future holds for her.