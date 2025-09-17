  • home icon
  "I was happy to hear Ember's name," "So damn fine"- Fans erupt in joy after Alexa Bliss drops AEW star reference

"I was happy to hear Ember's name," "So damn fine"- Fans erupt in joy after Alexa Bliss drops AEW star reference

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:22 GMT
Alexa Bliss [Image taken from WWE.com]
Alexa Bliss [Image taken from WWE.com]

Alexa Bliss has left the fans abuzz after name-dropping a top AEW star at a recent WWE show.

This week, the sports entertainment giant hosted NXT: Homecoming, a show that celebrated all the former stars of the brand that helped it reach the status it holds today. The event saw many former stars make a return, including the likes of Finn Balor, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, to name a few.

During her segment, Bliss gave shoutouts to many other stars, such as IYO Sky, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and one that caught the most attention: AEW star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE.

Shortly after, fans erupted on X, with many expressing delight upon hearing Ember Moon's name. At the same time, some credited the two stars for maintaining a friendship, given that they work for rival promotions.

"I was happy to hear Ember's name...loved it. 🙏🙏🫶🫶," wrote one fan.
"so damn fine 🔥", quipped another.
Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]

AEW star Athena reacts to Alexa Bliss name-dropping her

Athena (fka Ember Moon) played a major part in putting NXT on the map. She was a former NXT Women's Champion and one of the popular wrestlers on the brand during the black-and-gold era. Earlier today, the Fallen Goddess reacted to Bliss name-dropping her on NXT: Homecoming this week.

Responding on X, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, shared a GIF of herself and Bliss along with a message that thanked Bliss for the shoutout. In her message, Athena even called Bliss 'Pixie,' referencing Bliss's fairy-princess gimmick from her early days in NXT.

"Thank ya pixie !!! @AlexaBliss_WWE," wrote Athena.

It remains to be seen when Athena will return to AEW and what the future holds for her.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
