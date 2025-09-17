  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE NXT
  • Record-breaking champion sends a 3-word message to Alexa Bliss post-sudden WWE reference

Record-breaking champion sends a 3-word message to Alexa Bliss post-sudden WWE reference

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:11 GMT
Alexa Bliss [Image taken from WWE.com]
Alexa Bliss [Image taken from WWE.com]

Alexa Bliss recently referenced a record-breaking champion on a recent WWE show. Now, the champion has responded with a three-word message for Bliss.

Ad

This week, WWE hosted NXT Homecoming, a show that celebrated all of the stars who made the brand what it is today. Naturally, homecoming was marked by the return of many former NXT stars who have since transitioned to the main roster. One of those stars was reigning Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, who, during her segment, took the internet by storm by name-dropping several former stars and applauding them. One name among those was a popular AEW star, and that name was Athena (formerly Ember Moon), the current and longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, who has held the title for over 1,000 days.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ember Moon was an essential part of NXT, helping to elevate the brand, and was even a former Women's Champion in it. Earlier today, the Fallen Goddess took to X to thank Bliss for her mention by sharing a GIF of them. In her post, Athena even referred to Alexa as Pixie, a callback to her initial gimmick in NXT, where she adopted a fairy-princess type person.

"Thank ya pixie !!! @AlexaBliss_WWE," wrote Athena
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Despite working for rival promotions, Athena and Alexa Bliss still maintained a friendship in their personal lives, which fans online were quick to point out.

Former WWE star Athena (FKA Ember Moon) reportedly out of action for several weeks

At ROH Death Before Dishonor, Athena successfully defended her ROH Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. However, it was reported shortly after that the Fallen Goddess would be going on a hiatus for several weeks.

According to Fightful, the erstwhile Ember Moon will be missing at least five to six weeks of action and will be off both AEW and ROH programming. Now, whether this hiatus is injury-forced or a company-assigned time off is unclear. That said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have in store for Athena once she returns.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications