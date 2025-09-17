Record-breaking champion sends a 3-word message to Alexa Bliss post-sudden WWE reference

Alexa Bliss recently referenced a record-breaking champion on a recent WWE show. Now, the champion has responded with a three-word message for Bliss. This week, WWE hosted NXT Homecoming, a show that celebrated all of the stars who made the brand what it is today. Naturally, homecoming was marked by the return of many former NXT stars who have since transitioned to the main roster. One of those stars was reigning Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, who, during her segment, took the internet by storm by name-dropping several former stars and applauding them. One name among those was a popular AEW star, and that name was Athena (formerly Ember Moon), the current and longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, who has held the title for over 1,000 days. Ember Moon was an essential part of NXT, helping to elevate the brand, and was even a former Women's Champion in it. Earlier today, the Fallen Goddess took to X to thank Bliss for her mention by sharing a GIF of them. In her post, Athena even referred to Alexa as Pixie, a callback to her initial gimmick in NXT, where she adopted a fairy-princess type person.&quot;Thank ya pixie !!! @AlexaBliss_WWE,&quot; wrote AthenaDespite working for rival promotions, Athena and Alexa Bliss still maintained a friendship in their personal lives, which fans online were quick to point out.Former WWE star Athena (FKA Ember Moon) reportedly out of action for several weeksAt ROH Death Before Dishonor, Athena successfully defended her ROH Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. However, it was reported shortly after that the Fallen Goddess would be going on a hiatus for several weeks.According to Fightful, the erstwhile Ember Moon will be missing at least five to six weeks of action and will be off both AEW and ROH programming. Now, whether this hiatus is injury-forced or a company-assigned time off is unclear. That said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have in store for Athena once she returns.