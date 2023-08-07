"I am happy to be out of this horrible environment" - Ex-WWE star blasts AEW after vile message from a fan to LuFisto

The AEW locker room was recently criticized by many for banding together against LuFisto's claims. Things have now seemingly taken a nasty turn, as former WWE star Kimber Lee revealed some of the messages the Canadian star has received from fans.

LuFisto recently sparked controversy with a series of posts that alleged that someone in the AEW roster had made her feel unwelcomed. In response, numerous members of the roster took to social media to defend the locker room, resulting in fans attacking and driving LuFisto off Twitter.

Kimber Lee recently took to social media to share a screenshot of a vile DM that LuFisto shared with her.

"Real cute AEW……. You perpetuated this kind of behavior. You are disgraceful. This is your legacy. I am happy to be out of this horrible environment," Kiber Lee posted.

Some fans have not been impressed with the roster all seemingly coming together at the same time to defend the locker room. According to many, the same luxury wasn't offered to Thunder Rosa when she allegedly was alienated by Britt Baker and her posse.

AEW star Britt Baker recently addressed the "Book The Women's Division Better" fan sign

Shortly after Baker's match against Taya Valkyrie, the camera surprisingly focused on a crowd sign that criticized the booking of the women's division. Many questioned whether the promotion was aware of the content of the sign or if it was a dig at the division from the production team.

During an interview with TV Insider, Britt Baker addressed the criticism that came along with the match and the featured crowd sign.

“I see both sides to that because I completely agree. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It’s something we haven’t been able to invest as much time in the women’s division lately." [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

The D.M.D. noted that she does want the division to get back to long-term storytelling and admitted that it is something that they could improve on. Only time will tell, but it seems like Baker is at least aware of the issues.

