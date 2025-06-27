"I hate my job"- 2-time champion sends a message after AEW announces huge match for historic episode

AEW recently announced a huge match for next week's historic episode of Dynamite. A former champion has sent a message after the match involving him was made official.

MJF is undoubtedly AEW's best homegrown talent. He is one of the best talkers on the microphone and can perform well in the ring. The Long Island native is a one-time AEW World Champion and a one-time International Champion. He is also one of the best heels in the business. In recent weeks, The Salt of the Earth has managed to convince The Hurt Syndicate to allow him to join its ranks. Since then, this group has looked more dangerous than ever before. Now, he is on a quest to regain the AEW World Championship.

The 29-year-old will earn a future World Title shot if he wins the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025 next month. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will first have to earn his spot in the upcoming match. Hence, the Jacksonville-based promotion has announced that The Salt of the Earth will face Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox in a four-way match for the number two spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. This bout will take place on the 300th edition of Dynamite next week. Following this announcement, MJF took to X and wrote that he hates his job.

"I hate my job," he wrote.

MJF recently attacked Mistico outside AEW

Mistico made an appearance at MLW's Summer of the Beasts 2025 show on Thursday and got a good reception from fans. However, he was quickly attacked by a group of masked individuals. The former WWE star was able to fend off most of the attackers before an additional masked man hit him with a low blow.

This masked individual eventually revealed himself to be MJF. The Salt of the Earth then continued to attack Mistico before stating that the two were not done with each other despite their recent match at Grand Slam Mexico.

It will be interesting to see when the next match between these two men will take place.

