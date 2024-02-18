"I heard he sexts via Carrier Pigeon" - AEW personality takes a jibe at Bryan Danielson

An AEW name recently took a shot at Bryan Danielson while speaking about him on the company's YouTube show, HEY! (EW).

The name in question is RJ City, who hosts the show weekly. AEW star Red Velvet was a guest this week, and she was asked if Bryan Danielson had a problem with her using her mobile phone backstage.

While Velvet said she stays away from her phone during her training with The American Dragon, RJ City made an interesting comment, taking a shot at Bryan Danielson, saying:

"I heard he sexts via Carrier Pigeon," said RJ City.

Bryan Danielson hopes Kazuchika Okada signs with AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke about the rumored All Elite signing, Kazuchika Okada. The former WWE Champion hopes Okada makes his way to AEW instead of WWE.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Danielson stated that he wants to see Kazuchika Okada sign with All Elite Wrestling.

"Of course I want him [Kazuchika Okada] to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

The American Dragon also addressed Okada's possibility of signing with WWE and start on the NXT brand.

"If he went to WWE, they might have him start with [third brand] NXT like Shinsuke [Nakamura] to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," he said.

According to recent reports, Kazuchika Okada is seemingly leaning towards being All Elite soon. However, some fans and veterans hope to see The Rainmaker in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kazuchika Okada.

