  • “I hope he’s ok”- WWE veteran reacts to major health update from Ric Flair

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 04, 2025 09:36 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to win game 2 of a first round NBA playoff game. - Source: Getty
Ric Flair at a first round NBA playoff game. - Source: Getty

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has recently been suffering from multiple ailments. This led to his esteemed fan base praying for his health, including a wrestling veteran who sent out his wishes.

The WWE veteran, who was Jack Swagger's manager in the Stamford-based promotion, is Dutch Mantell. Ric Flair recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years.

He then provided another health update by saying that he would be undergoing surgery. On the latest edition of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling manager believed Flair had undergone a bowel resection.

"I think it was a bowel resection." [16:22-16:23]
Furthermore, he prayed for Ric Flair's health, even after revealing that the duo had an altercation, showing that he had empathy for his peers and others.

"That does look bad, anyway, even though I had a run in with Ric Flair, I hope he is ok. I don't dislike him that much, and so ... what does that show you, James, about me, I have empathy for people." [16:58 - 17:13]
WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Ric Flair has a death wish

In an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell made a bold statement about Ric Flair. He claimed that The Nature Boy wanted to die inside the squared circle.

"I think he has a death wish, and I think he wants to die in the ring. Because his last match, you know the old saying in wrestling, 'Hey, did you see Flair's last match? And the answer is, 'God, I hope so,"' he said.
Ric Flair returned to the ring in 2022 at the age of 73, which took place on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. He and his former son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, defeated the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Despite claiming to have had a heart attack during the match, Flair was able to finish the match.

Given his current health situation, we hope for a speedy recovery for the 16-time WWE World Champion.

