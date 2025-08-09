“I hope the money was good,” “This company is not real man"- Fans slam WWE’s booking of major names

WWE has had a polarizing year so far. While the company has managed to produce some great moments, a few business and booking decisions have raised eyebrows.On this week's SmackDown, The MFTs (Talla Tonga and JC Mateo) locked horns with The Motor City Machine Guns. The former were dominant throughout the match, and they won with a lot of conviction. This result was undoubtedly great for Tonga and Mateo. However, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were made to look weak.Legendary tag team The Motor City Machine Guns joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024. They quickly became WWE Tag Team Champions, but their reign only lasted for 42 days. Their recent booking has been questionable, and many fans were quite upset by the way they lost to The MFTs on SmackDown. They were disappointed by the state of the company's tag team division. Furthermore, some of them were loyal AEW fans who wanted Sabin and Shelley to join the Jacksonville-based company instead.See their reactions below: Fans react to MCMG's loss on SmackDown. (Images via WrestlePurists' X)Fans react to MCMG's loss on SmackDown. (Images via WrestlePurists' X)Vince Russo calls fans dumb for being excited by Brock Lesnar's WWE returnAt SummerSlam 2025, The Beast, Brock Lesnar, made a stunning yet controversial return to WWE. When his music hit, fans in the arena went crazy.WCW legend Vince Russo called fans dumb and stupid while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW for giving a thunderous reaction to Lesnar's return. Furthermore, he said that the Stamford-based company has done the same thing many times before, and it is simply boring now.&quot;Bro, these wrestling fans have to be the lowest, stupidest, dumbest common denominator on the planet. How many times are we going to go Cena to Rock to Brock Lesnar to Undertaker back to Lesnar back to 'Taker? How many freaking times?&quot; said the former WWE personality.Only time will tell how Brock Lesnar's 2025 run will turn out. He is expected to have a rivalry with John Cena after attacking the former Undisputed Champion at SummerSlam.