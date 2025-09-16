  • home icon
  "I hope we see you in WWE again" - Fans react after Keith Lee issues statement on his future amid uncertain AEW status

"I hope we see you in WWE again" - Fans react after Keith Lee issues statement on his future amid uncertain AEW status

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 16, 2025 03:13 GMT
Keith Lee is a former WWE star [Image Credit: WWE.com]
Keith Lee is a former WWE star [Image Credit: WWE.com]

AEW star Keith Lee recently provided a major update on his return. He hasn't been seen in the squared circle since December 23, 2023, episode of Collision. He had surgery shortly after going on a hiatus. Fans often ask about his whereabouts on social media, and The Limitless also responds to some of the comments.

A few months ago, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that he was cleared to wrestle. However, he's still waiting for a creative direction from All Elite President Tony Khan. Reports also claim that Keith Lee has not yet been discussed in the creative team plans.

While responding to a fan on X, The Limitless star said that he will definitely return to the ring in the future. However, he was unsure of when his comeback would happen.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for Keith's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Several of them also want the star to go back to WWE, where he had a great run from 2018 to 2021.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Veteran slams AEW for the Keith Lee situation

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been cleared for many months, but has yet to make a comeback.

While speaking on The Coach and Bro Live, Vince Russo criticized the Jacksonville-based promotion for not utilizing Lee despite being healthy and under contract.

"They don't know why they are sitting on the sidelines. They are healthy. Keith Lee said that he is perfectly healthy. He's been healthy for three months. 'I'm under contract, and nobody is calling me.' That's why you would create a group like The Oddities, man. If somebody's under contract and you're paying them, get them on the show!" he said.

Currently, no reports have surfaced about the reason for The Limitless star's prolonged hiatus. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the promotion.

Edited by Neda Ali
