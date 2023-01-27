"I was jealous of him when he came into WWE" - Wrestling legend recalls his initial feelings about Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has arguably made a massive impact in the sport of pro wrestling across his decades in the industry. WWE legend Road Dogg recently recalled his initial feelings towards the star upon his WWF debut.

Jericho's 1999 debut was prefaced by weeks of anticipation and this, coupled with his unique entrance, resulted in him quickly getting over with fans. By 2001, Chris Jericho would be involved in 5 different singles matches against Road Dogg.

During the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know?" episode, Road Dogg stated that he has no issues with Chris Jericho today, but originally wasn't the star's biggest fan.

"I don’t think the dude’s a prick. Have he and I had our differences? Yeah? Was I jealous of him when he came into WWE back in the day and I was in active addiction? Yes, because he came in getting a push and beat me twice. But that’s the kind of stuff back then that bothered me." (01:30 onward).

Road Dogg also recently spoke on his history facing Billy Gunn over the years, who also notably finds himself in AEW today as the manager of The Acclaimed.

Road Dogg also spoke on Chris Jericho's 2011 run with WWE and what made it special

Chris Jericho's 2011 WWE run is often praised by fans online, especially his pairing with Kevin Owens. The Festival of Friendship is often celebrated by fans online, marking the good booking behind the segment.

During the same podcast, the veteran credited both Jericho and IMPACT lead writer Jimmy Jacobs.

"His creativity – him and Kevin Owens, but also Jimmy Jacobs – he is a genius, [and] I think he the lead writer now for IMPACT. So he’s got a great mind [and] Chris worked with him closely the whole time they were there. Chris brought creativity and experience doing television." (00:12 onward)

Jericho recently spoke on the future of his career and his eventual retirement. Could the 52-year-old star still have one more title run ahead? Or could he possibly top the Festival of Friendship in AEW? Only time will tell.

