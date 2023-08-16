"I don't know what this dude was smoking" - WWE legend blasts Mark Henry for recent comments

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently put Mark Henry on blast after The World's Strongest Man claimed that there was no "war" between the top two wrestling promotions in America.

Instead, Booker acknowledged that WWE and AEW are, in some sense, at war, but that is okay. He said the following on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Mark Henry said there's no WWE-AEW war. I don't know what this dude was smoking. Okay, it's a war. We went to war every time a big number would go down, and they would be comparing it to WWE. And I get 80,000-plus is a lot, man. That's a big show. That's great for AEW. It really is. It's really great. And how long have they been promoting this thing? They've had time to sell 80,000 as well, so it's great for them." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The 80,000 Booker T was referring to is the expected attendance for AEW's upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium. In Booker's eyes, because the two companies are constantly being pitted against each other, whether it be by fans, critics, or employees, there must be some sort of inherent war.

WWE legend Booker T reflects on Triple H's controversial comments

Booker T continued his argument for why there is a wrestling war ongoing by briefly mentioning Triple H's recent comments about AEW being a "secondary promotion":

"The thing is, there is somewhat of a war because being touchy about being called 'secondary' just last week... There's nothing wrong with it being a war. One thing that Mark Henry said, 'It's not a war, the fans are winning.' In a war, yeah, the fans do win. Because guys gotta go out there and run fast. You gotta run fast. You can't run at the normal pace that you had been running when you were just on the track practicing. When you're in competition, you gotta pick up speed. That's what everybody's doing. So for me, being in a war is not a bad thing."

Expand Tweet

Regardless of whether it is labeled a "war" or not, competition tends to bring out the best in rivaling promotions, and as both Booker and Mark Henry agreed, the fans are the ultimate winners in this case.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here