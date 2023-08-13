What was Booker T's message about Saraya (fka Paige) after her private videos were leaked? Looking back at his comments

A few years ago, Saraya (then known as Paige) was on the unfortunate end of an online hack that resulted in her private photos and videos getting leaked to the public. WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, shared a response at the time that still holds some weight today.

While Saraya has most certainly been able to move forward and learn from the traumatizing experience, one could still argue that the stigma surrounding the incident still trails her. This was predicted by Booker T at the time of the leak as well. He said the following on his Heated Conversations podcast:

"Something like this is going to follow Paige till the end of time. Right now, I don't know if the photos have been authenticated or anything like that. I know she put out a post on Twitter saying that she was sorry about it and whatnot. But the thing is, these young people, they've got to think about what they'll do, first and foremost, before they actually do it, because again, this is going to follow, not just follow, it's going to affect her right now, as far as what she's doing." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Today, Saraya competes for AEW and is set for a huge match at the upcoming All In pay-per-view, where she is set to challenge for the promotion's Women's World Championship.

Booker T warns young people to learn from Saraya's misfortune

Booker T's measured response toward Saraya's explicit content leaking was followed by a stern warning addressing the young people in the business. The message was simple: Think before you do.

"What's even more strange to me is the thought [process] of the young people these days as far as being able to put themselves out there like that and something like this happening. And it could totally change the whole landscape of one's life. Just think about it. Just think about if you wanted to have a job as a teacher now or something like that and with kids and the first thing when you're looking for employment these days is, the first thing they do is go to your social media."

Again, these sentiments remain true despite their initial utterance occurring several years ago.

