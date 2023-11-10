"I don't know what TK thinks of him," "Face of the company" - Fans lash out after WWE legend is announced for upcoming AEW show

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently brought another WWE legend to his company and the fans have lashed out at the promotion for putting them at the center of the poster for upcoming AEW Collision.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair who recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. The news was not shocking as prior to the announcement of his signing, Flair made his AEW debut a couple of weeks ago as a surprise for The Icon Sting who will be retiring at AEW Revolution 2024.

On Twitter, it was announced that Flair's next appearance will be on the January 6th edition of AEW Collision. However, The Nature Boy being placed in the center over guys like Samoa Joe and Darby Allin lead to massive backlash from the fans.

Fans have shared their disapproval of Flair in AEW:

"AEW is advertising Ric flair like he is John Cena. He doesn't bring viewership. I don't know what TK thinks of him, maybe he will sign Brett hart next"

WWE legend Ric Flair believes The Ultimate Warrior does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame

WWE legend Ric Flair recently made a bold claim about The Ultimate Warrior and stated that the former Intercontinental Champion shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that The Ultimate Warrior does not deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame:

"I mean, here's the deal, you hold up the company, then you sue them - which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame... There's a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for - I can't figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff is gone awry politically and they're always wanting to heal damaged situations, which I admire them for."

He continued:

"But, it certainly doesn't mean that someone needs to be in the Hall of Fame. To me that should be based on skill, ability and what you've done in the business," added Flair. [From 19:55 to 20:39]

Do you agree with Ric Flair? Let us know in the comments below.

