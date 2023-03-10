"Ric Flair is full of s**t and always has been" – WWE veteran slams The Nature Boy

Ric Flair's recent comments about his 2022 in-ring return were not well received by legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell.

The Ric Flair's Last Match event was nominated several times in the Wrestling Observer annual awards for the worst wrestling match of 2022. Last week, Flair responded to the award announcements by revealing that he made $300,000 for the show. He also told his critics to "go f**k [themselves]."

Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, spoke on Story Time with Dutch Mantell about Flair's performance in his comeback match:

"I've had people write me and, seriously, people thought he was gonna die. I think he passed out a time or two in there. He doesn't even remember it. Ric Flair now is trying to leave a legacy and he should have left it alone, or changed a lot of things in that match, because his legacy now is tarnished. I don't know. Ric Flair is full of s**t and always has been." [2:19 – 2:50]

fnwrestling @AllFNWrestling Ric Flair revealed on his podcast that he made over $300,000 for his retirement match in July of last year. Ric Flair revealed on his podcast that he made over $300,000 for his retirement match in July of last year. https://t.co/SL2rmbXbzl

This is not the first time that Mantell has been critical of Flair. The wrestling personality previously accused the 16-time world champion of lying about being in Puerto Rico when Bruiser Brody was killed in 1988.

Dutch Mantell disliked the way Ric Flair reacted

Flair's last match took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31, 2022. Aged 73 at the time, he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Dutch Mantell believes fans have every right to vote The Nature Boy's match as one of the worst of 2022:

"The fans should be saying it to him, 'Scr*w you, Flair.' The tickets weren't cheap for that match either. I don't know what the ringside was, I think it was like 50 or 100 dollars. That's a pretty expensive ticket for just a big independent show, even [though] Ric Flair was on it. I would never, ever, ever say F-U to the fans who knock me for a legitimate reason." [5:24 – 5:55]

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine, 71, recently said he would like to have one more match against Flair.

