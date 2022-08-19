Ric Flair says WWE legend shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame

WWE legend Ric Flair feels that some people do not deserve a slot in the Hall of Fame while discussing The Ultimate Warrior.

The Ultimate Warrior had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE, which resulted in him initially leaving in 1992. He briefly returned in 1996 but was released a few months later. The legend was not on good terms with the company for over two decades before the two parties re-established a relationship in 2013, one year before his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Ric Flair spoke about The Ultimate Warrior on his To Be The Man podcast, stating that the late superstar does not deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I mean, here's the deal, you hold up the company, then you sue them - which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame... There's a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for - I can't figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff is gone awry politically and they're always wanting to heal damaged situations, which I admire them for."

He continued:

"But, it certainly doesn't mean that someone needs to be in the Hall of Fame. To me that should be based on skill, ability and what you've done in the business," added Flair. [From 19:55 to 20:39]

Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, first for his singles career and later as part of the Four Horsemen faction.

Ric Flair didn't have great chemistry with The Ultimate Warrior in WWE

Flair wrestled The Ultimate Warrior a few times after his move to WWE in 1991, and the two didn't have any chemistry at all.

Following one match in Winnipeg, veteran booker Pat Patterson even claimed it was "the worst championship match" he ever witnessed, a statement Ric agreed with.

"We were in Winnipeg, Canada, I wrestled the Warrior and we came back. Pat Patterson said, ‘I have to tell you, that was the worst championship match I’ve ever seen.’ I said, ‘Pat, you don’t have to tell me. I was in it,’” said the Hall of Famer.

Flair was also not pleased with the late star asking him to memorize a few parts of their storyline. Both Nature Boy and Warrior left WWE around the same time, with the former departing in 1993 and the latter in 1992. The two briefly crossed paths in WCW a few years later but didn't face each other.

