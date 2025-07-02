"I'll be absent from what I love most" - AEW star Mercedes Moné's rival undergoes surgery

AEW has a strong alliance with Mexican wrestling promotion CMLL. The latter was founded in 1933 and is the oldest professional wrestling promotion still in existence. The two companies collaborated for the recently concluded Grand Slam: Mexico TV special.

At Grand Slam: Mexico, AEW's Mercedes Mone locked horns with Zeuxis. This showdown was for the CMLL World Women's Championship, and The CEO won it. Mone now holds six titles across various promotions, an achievement which is quite rare. Unfortunately, her Grand Slam Mexico opponent will be out of action for a long time as she is recovering from surgery.

Zeuxis recently underwent a surgical procedure for a torn meniscus. Yesterday, she posted a photo from her hospital bed and wrote that she will be absent from what she loves the most (pro wrestling). However, she promised that her eventual return would be glorious.

"After 1 month with a meniscus tear and working at 100%, finally coming out of surgery, and ready for recovery to be at 1000%, I'll be absent from what I love most, which is the ring and the fans, but I promise to return and bring back everything that belongs to me." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Mercedes Mone was the CMLL star's final opponent before being sidelined. Hopefully, she will return to her normal self soon.

WWE legend Kevin Nash is not a fan of AEW star Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2022. She was super successful in the Stamford-based promotion and was liked by longtime veterans. Unfortunately, according to former nWo member Kevin Nash, the former Sasha Banks is not the wrestler she once was. In a recent appearance on the Kliq This podcast, Nash criticized The CEO.

"Man, she’s fing; she’s phoning her s*** in big time. That’s not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley," Nash said. [H/T: Sports Tak]

Mercedes Mone is currently having the time of her life in AEW. Hopefully, Tony Khan continues booking her as a main event act.

