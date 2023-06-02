"I'll fight you right now" - CM Punk responds to 3-time WWE tag team champion's challenge ahead of AEW return 

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is seemingly ready to fight a top AEW champion. The star in question is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood.

It was announced last night on Dynamite that the Second City Saint is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on June 17th. He will return during the opening night of AEW Collision which will take place in his hometown at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

With Punk making his return, Dax Harwood took to Instagram to share a clip of him hitting a Powerbomb on the former WWE Champion. Harwood mentioned that he has something to prove.

"My boy, but I got something to prove," Dax Harwood said.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World responded by saying he is ready to fight right now and asked for Harwood's location. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion then shared his location.

"I'll fight you right now, send location," CM Punk said.

Interaction between Dax Harwood and CM Punk via Instagram Stories

Dax Harwood denies claims that his team's success was affected by his relationship with former WWE Champion CM Punk

It is to be noted that, both Punk and Harwood are very good friends in real life. There have been talks that FTR should team up with the returning Straight Edge Saviour to take on The Elite.

In a recent interview, with Inside the Ropes magazine, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion opened up about a rumor that had been surfacing online. The said rumor was that one of the main reasons the Top Guys did not have a successful 2022 was because of their friendship with Punk. Harwood denied those claims.

"I would like to tell you and say, either it is a negative, or I don’t want to speak on that, because people have thought and I’ve read it online, where they think the reason that we didn’t get the success and 2022 that we should have gotten, like, you know, being on TV more and so like it was because we were friends with Punk. Not the case at all, not the case at all," said Harwood. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The AEW star also revealed that there are many wrestlers who maintain a good relationship with Punk.

