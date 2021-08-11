"I'll gladly kick his b**t" - Top champion in AEW puts Daniel Bryan on notice 

IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer recently opened up about the rumors surrounding Daniel Bryan's AEW arrival, stating that he wouldn't mind giving the former WWE Champion a good beating.

Over the last couple of weeks, multiple reports have suggested that Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are imminently heading to AEW. While neither the company nor the performers have confirmed the rumors, it increasingly looks like it is only a matter of time before we see Punk and Bryan's AEW debut.

In a recent chat with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed several topics, most notably a potential dream match against Daniel Bryan. Though The Murderhawk Monster didn't provide a clear-cut answer about Bryan joining AEW, he stated he would gladly kick the former WWE star's b**t if he happens to show up.

“I hear the same rumors you hear. I’m only talent, so I just kind of step in the ring, and if he wants to show up, I’ll gladly kick his b**t too,” Archer expressed. “That’s kind of how I view any of the rumors. That just makes it fun for any pro wrestling fan because you hear those rumors, and you just never know who’s gonna show up where, when and how."

Being the in-ring wizard he is, the prospect of watching Daniel Bryan sharing a ring with a force of nature like Lance Archer in AEW is enticing. However, it remains to be seen if fans would ever witness this dream match as it wholly depends upon whether Bryan inks a deal with AEW.

Lance Archer thinks Daniel Bryan is one of the best in the world

Lance Archer firmly believes that Daniel Bryan is one of the best wrestlers of all time, as he has proven himself time and again, wherever he has performed. The AEW star also looked back at his shared history with Bryan, revealing that they both found their footing working in the indie promotions of Texas.

“I think he’s one of the best in the world,” Archer said. “He’s always proven himself time and time again wherever he’s gone. He started in the Texas wrestling scene, kind of pretty much like I did. He went to the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy way back in the day, pretty much around the same time that I got in the wrestling business."

According to recent rumors, Daniel Bryan could debut for AEW at the promotion's special show at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the US Open, in New York. However, fans must keep their expectations in check as pro-wrestling can be a very uncertain business at times.

