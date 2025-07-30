  • home icon
  "I love my children"- AEW legend allegedly refused to ride with Vince McMahon

“I love my children”- AEW legend allegedly refused to ride with Vince McMahon

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:56 GMT
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is the former Chairman of WWE (image credit: WWE.com)

Vince McMahon was reportedly involved in a car accident in Connecticut last week, and a veteran recently revealed that an AEW legend refused to ride with McMahon.

The AEW legend in question is Jim Ross. Vince McMahon's name is in the news again after a woman named Barbara Doran revealed on social media that her car was hit by McMahon, who was apparently going at 80-90 mph. Luckily, she walked away from the accident "seemingly unscathed." According to an unmarked state trooper, the 79-year-old saw Barbara at the last minute and swerved, smashing into her left rear. However, he had hit her full on; she could've been hurt.

After her post went viral on social media, Jim Cornette also took to social media to say that there was a long list of people, including himself, who refused to ride with Mr. McMahon. He also noted that even Jim Ross didn't want to ride with the former WWE Chairman.

"The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him 'I love my children and want to see them again,'" Cornette wrote.
Check out his post below:

Eric Bischoff reacts to Vince McMahon's tribute to Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was one of the most well-known professional wrestlers of all time. He was responsible for putting the WWE on the map. Hulk worked for Vince McMahon for several years before eventually leaving and joining WCW.

However, the two of them remained close friends after The Hulkster returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, when Hogan passed away last week, Vince took to social media and paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer in a rare post.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that Hulk Hogan never badmouthed Mr. McMahon even after joining WCW. He further added that McMahon's post would've meant a lot to Hogan.

"He was always very respectful to Vince, and I knew that they were gonna remain friends no matter what," Bischoff stated. "I'm glad that Vince came out and said that. I know it would mean a lot to Hulk, and it meant a lot to me, frankly, because that was great." [From 27:17 – 27:36]

Vince McMahon just can't seem to keep his name out of the news as his actions continue to do him more harm than good.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

