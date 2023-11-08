"I love you so much. Marry me please" - When Liv Morgan received a marriage proposal from major AEW star

Liv Morgan has a large online following, and her backstage presence seems to draw many towards her. Sometime last year, Morgan even received an online marriage proposal from an AEW star who seemed to be enamored by her.

Morgan tends to break the internet every time she posts a selfie online, and back in November 2022, a post caught the attention of CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE). Like many of the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's peers, Perry took to social media to publicly share her thoughts on the post.

In response to the selfie uploaded by Liv Morgan, CJ Perry swooned over the picture and jokingly sent her a marriage proposal.

"Wow I love you so much. Marry me please," wrote Perry.

Morgan also once posted a picture with AEW World Champion MJF, which essentially broke the internet at the time. While many fans tried to speculate the reason behind the post, Liv claimed she simply bumped into Friedman at a party and that the two of them have a lot in common.

CJ Perry recently hyped Liv Morgan up ahead of her rumored return to WWE

Wrestling Observer reported earlier this month that Morgan is gearing up for a return sometime soon, despite there being no on-screen teases in WWE at this point. The former Women's Champion has unfortunately been recovering from an injury since July this year, and many fans have been clamoring for her return.

A fan recently shared an appreciation post about Liv Morgan on Twitter, which caught the attention of CJ Perry. Perry proceeded to repost the picture, tagging the absent star and calling her perfect.

"Your [sic] perfect 😘 @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan will return to WWE television anytime soon, but it's interesting to note how close CJ Perry still seems to be with the WWE Superstar despite being signed to AEW.

