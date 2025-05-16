"I love you" - WWE veteran pens touching message for Jim Ross after the AEW legend's cancer diagnosis

AEW legend Jim Ross is experiencing a major health scare. Amidst this unfortunate situation, a WWE veteran penned a touching message for his recovery.

The veteran, who has worked closely with JR in the past, is Vince Russo. The WWE Hall of Famer recently broke the news that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming week or the one after that.

Vince Russo took to his X to send a heartfelt message for Jim Ross. He revealed that he respects JR more than anyone in the business and prayed for his health and well-being.

"I will pray with everything I have in my being for the health and speedy recovery of @JRsBBQ. With the hundreds of people I worked with in the wrestling business for over 30 years---there is no one I respect more than JR."

Furthermore, Russo applauded Ross's contributions to the business and had major praise for him, not only as a veteran of the industry, but as an individual, too.

"He's a man's man. A straight shooter. If he had something to say he said it TO YOU. To be in the position of power that he was in--and NOT play politics-- tells you all about his character. I love you, JR, and I will never forget the years that I worked with you. You are one of a kind and there will never be another. God Bless You, Sir."

AEW extended its support after Jim Ross broke the news of his cancer

Upon learning about Jim Ross' condition, many fans and wrestlers sent in their supportive messages to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ross's current employer AEW issued a statement:

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

With Good Ol' JR set to undergo treatment in the coming weeks, Sportskeeda wishes the veteran a speedy recovery.

