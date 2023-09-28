"I’m the best wrestler in the world"- 28-year-old makes a bold statement ahead of his match at AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 1, 2023, and the company has already announced nine matches for the event. At the pay-per-view, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi will face Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a grudge match.

During his recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Konosuke Takeshita shared his thoughts about Will Ospreay, whom he will team up with for the first time at AEW WrestleDream.

The Alpha called Ospreay the best player in the world physically and mentally but also called himself the best wrestler in the world.

"In the last year or two, I think Will Ospreay is the best player in the world, physically, mentally and charismatically. But I also think I’m the best wrestler in the world. If we team up with Will Ospreay, who I admit to being the best wrestler in the world, we’re the best in the world, aren’t we? If you can prove that you are the best in the world, you will go anywhere. Ospreay can come to DDT, or I can go to the new Japan and team up. First, prove it in one day," Konosuke Takeshita said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

The 28-year-old also talked about his history with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi and stated that he has faced the veterans multiple times in DDT Pro wrestling, which made him what he is today.

Takeshita continued that he has beaten Omega many times, but Kota Ibushi has yet to repay his debt.

"I think I was blessed to be in an environment where I could fight Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega many times until about three years after my debut. It is no exaggeration to say that a wrestler named Konosuke Takeshita was formed at that time. But I’m not going to follow the same path. I’m on a path that only I can walk. After [Ibushi] came back, we fought in a tag team match, because at that time we were targeting Kenny Omega. I beat Kenny twice in one week. So what’s next? Among DDT’s seniors, Kota Ibushi is the only one who hasn’t repaid his debt." [H/T BodySlam.net]

Chris Jericho made an unexpected appearance outside AEW to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for a first-time-ever match

On the recent episode of AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Chris Jericho was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Don Callis. The heels kept beating The Ocho until Kenny Omega made a save.

A match was soon announced between the Don Callis Family and the team of Chris Jericho and the Golden Lovers for AEW WrestleDream.

But, to avenge the attack, Chris Jericho threw another challenge outside of AEW. During DDT Pro Wrestling's recent event, The Lionheart made his presence felt through a video that played after Takeshita's match.

The veteran tore a picture of Takeshita and challenged the Alpha to a singles match for the DDT Ultimate Party on November 12, 2023.

