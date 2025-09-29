  • home icon
  "I'm so glad I got to see him wrestle in AEW"- Fans erupt after 5-time WWE Champion provides an update on his in-ring status

"I’m so glad I got to see him wrestle in AEW"- Fans erupt after 5-time WWE Champion provides an update on his in-ring status

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 29, 2025 19:59 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com and AEW's X account)

A former WWE Champion recently provided an update on his in-ring status. Fans have now reacted to his statements.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Bryan Danielson's in-ring future following his loss at WrestleDream 2024. When he returned at All In: Texas to cost Jon Moxley the AEW World Title, many fans thought that he was returning to the ring. However, he has since settled into his role as a commentator on Dynamite.

During a recent interview with Wide World of Sports, Bryan Danielson stated that he feels content with his current role. He also noted that his body, particularly his neck, is not in great shape, and he won't be able to compete again at the same level as before. He also said that his number one priority is his health and his kids.

“I feel infinitely more content, honestly. My life has changed and it's different when it's your own decision as opposed to when you're not allowed to do this thing that you love anymore. The travel isn't great for my neck. That's one of the things that has started to become hard. There are days that are good, but there are days that are less good. My body physically can't do some of those things anymore. If I'm going to do it, it can't be at the scale that I did it before. If I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don't think I'd be able to go back and hold my kids. My number one priority is to stay healthy, be at home and play with my kids and coach my son's tee-ball team.” [H/T Drainmaker]
Following this statement, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the former WWE star possibly never wrestling again. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: Drainmaker&#039;s X account)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: Drainmaker's X account)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson recalled his match with Kenny Omega

During his tenure in AEW, Bryan Danielson was involved in many iconic matches. One of his best matches took place on the 22nd September 2021 episode of Dynamite against Kenny Omega. Although their match ended in a time limit draw, both performers received a standing ovation from the crowd for their performance.

During an interview with Z100 New York, the former WWE Champion fondly recalled the crowd reaction during the match.

"I don't rank things as far as what was the best crowd reaction or whatever, but it's a moment I'll never forget. I just remember looking across the ring at Kenny and the crowd reaction and thinking, what did I do to deserve this life? This is awesome, this is so cool. I was really, really excited for the match, and for the crowd to be as excited about the match as I was internally was just really cool."

It will be interesting to see whether the former WWE Champion will ever step back inside a ring again.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sunil Joseph
