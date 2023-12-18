"I'm going to pummel him unmercifully," Top AEW star receives a warning from Samoa Joe

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently sent a chilling message to a top AEW star. The star in question is the current World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who will put his title on the line against the Samoan Submission Machine at World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

During a recent interview on Niko Knows Best!, Samoa Joe revealed his intention for his upcoming AEW World Title match with The Salt of The Earth. Joe said he would beat MJF until he handed him the title and begged him to stop.

"I think everybody knows what I'm going to do. I'm going to pummel him unmercifully, snatch his soul and beat him until he hands it to me and begs me to stop. I mean that is what's on the agenda but I said that leading into our last big televised event before we get into World's End. You know, we might start the party a little bit early if the opportunity presents itself," Samoa Joe said. [H/t Fightful]

The former WWE United States Championship explained the reason for protecting MJF on AEW programming, saying he wants to destroy the best version of the 27-year-old at World's End pay-per-view.

"A lot of people have a little bit of trouble understanding this concept but but I'll put it like this. MJF was victorious last time we were in his hometown, some dastardly tactics were used but I respect the man's stick-to-itiveness as far as wanting to get the job done. Now we're going back to his hometown I want the very best MJF there. I want the finest version of MJF to show up so that when I destroy him completely in front of all his friends and loved ones there are no excuses,"said Joe. [H/t Fightful]

(The quote has been edited for clarity and grammar)

Samoa Joe accused Hangman Adam Page of being the Devil on AEW Dynamite

Over the past few months, some masked men have wreaked havoc on AEW programming by attacking AEW Stars, like Jay White and the Acclaimed, involved in storylines with MJF.

On the December 6 edition of Dynamite, MJF and Samoa Joe were scheduled to face the masked men in a tag team match. But the World Champion could not make it to the ring as he was found lying backstage with a beer bottle after a presumed attack.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Samoa Joe blamed former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page for being the man behind the Devil mask and attacking MJF. Following the accusation, Adam Page confronted the Samoan Submission Machine.

In the show's closing moment, Page was at the receiving end of a backstage attack by the Devil and his goons. The 32-year-old was slammed into the windshield of a car, possibly laying Joe's earlier claims to rest.

