"I'm Going To Make You My H*e" - Adam Copeland Slapped With a Major Warning by AEW Star

A major AEW star has just sent out a message to Adam Copeland (fka Edge) ahead of their first-ever bout next week on Dynamite. The individual sent a stern warning to the veteran.Stokely Hathaway and FTR have had more problems to deal with, as the Rated-R Superstar returned to exact revenge on them at All In: Texas last month. They have been in pursuit of the tag team titles, but Cope has always been getting in the way of their goals. Next week, Stokely is set to take on the WWE Hall of Famer in a singles match, with FTR not allowed to interfere.Tonight, Stokely was in a trios match with FTR as his warm-up for next week. They let him hit the finishing blow in their Mind Breaker finisher and let him go for the pin. The former WWE personality is pumped up for his bout with Adam Copeland, and he claimed that he would be the one coming out on top.&quot;Adam Copeland, you saw what I did out there, and guess what, you did that, you're the one that turned me into this monster. Wednesday on Dynamite, I shared my problems with the world. But guess what, next Wednesday one of them will be solved. Because after I beat you, Adam Copeland, I'm going to make you my h*e.&quot; [0:28-0:48]Adam Copeland was acknowledged at WWE SummerSlamLast week at SummerSlam, WWE showcased a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.This also marked a milestone, as it was now 25 years since the first-ever match of this sort. The first official TLC match took place in 2000 and featured the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge &amp; Christian. Two out of three of those duos were in attendance for last week's premium live event.Despite Edge &amp; Christian not being around as they were signed to AEW, Michael Cole made sure to acknowledge them during the show, as he spoke about the iconic contest at SummerSlam 2000.Cope is currently looking to exact his revenge on FTR, while also dealing with Christian Cage's sudden internal struggles. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a reunion between them, bringing the fight to their common enemies.If you use the quotes from this article, credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.