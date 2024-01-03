“I’m gonna miss you” says top female star after Andrade El Idolo’s AEW departure 

Andrade El Idolo officially confirmed his departure from AEW recently. In response to that, one of his former colleagues stated that she would surely miss the Mexican athlete.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa. Andrade last competed for the company at their Worlds End Pay-Per-View in a losing effort to Miro after his former manager, CJ Perry, turned on him.

Following the PPV, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that Andrade's contract would be up at the end of 2023 in the media scrum. This was confirmed by the former WWE United States champion himself who shared a heartfelt message to officially announce his exit.

He thanked everyone who worked with him in AEW and appreciated his time with the company. In a response to the Andrade's post, his former co-worker Thunder Rosa stated that she was going to miss not having her friend around.

Rosa had said in the past that Andrade was like a role model for her and has shared a close friendship with him during his stay in AEW.

Andrade El Idolo's next destination is heavily speculated to be his old workplace

In the weeks leading up to speculations regarding Andrade El Idolo's exit from AEW, there have been multiple reports that he would return to his old promotion.

The company in question is the global sports entertainment juggernaut, WWE. Triple H and his team have added some elite-level superstars to their roster recently, including former top AEW stars.

Moreover, these speculations were fueled further when Andrade's former manager, Zelina Vega sent out a cryptic message that seemingly pointed towards his return.

Andrade was signed with WWE till 2021, when he asked for his release. He signed with AEW right after, while also competing for various promotions like CMLL and AAA. With all signs pointing towards his WWE return, it would interesting to see how El Idolo would be positioned into their ongoing storylines.

