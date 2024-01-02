Popular WWE Superstar sends a cryptic five-word message ahead of Andrade El Idolo's rumored return

Andrade El Idolo is reportedly on his way back to WWE. His former on-screen ally, Zelina Vega, sent a cryptic message on social media.

At the recently concluded AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Andrade competed in his final match for Tony Khan's promotion, losing to Miro in a one-on-one bout. During the post-show press conference, Khan confirmed the former WWE star's status as a free agent.

Taking to Twitter/X, Vega teased the potential re-debut of Andrade, claiming that she knows a "secret."

"I have a little secret," wrote Vega.

What did Tony Khan have to say about former WWE star Andrade El Idolo after Worlds End?

Speaking at the Worlds End post-show press conference, Tony Khan showcased his respect towards Andrade El Idolo.

Khan stated that he didn't necessarily expect the former United States Champion to renew his contract.

He said:

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," said Tony Khan.

He added:

"He has been a huge performer in the continental classic... I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we value him."

In 2021, Andrade was granted his release by WWE. After his exit from the company, he competed under AAA and CMLL. He also became a household name in AEW.

He had numerous memorable matches in Tony Khan's promotion, including an Atlanta Street Fight against Cody Rhodes.

