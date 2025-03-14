"I’m happy for him" - AEW star reacts to emotional WWE Hall of Fame announcement

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is set to take place in Las Vegas on April 18, with the inductions for the event rolling in. AEW star Jeff Jarrett is quite happy to see one particular induction into a stacked class for this year.

Triple H was first announced to join the prestigious class as the headliner, with Michelle McCool then being announced as well. On March 7, WWE announced that Lex Luger would join this year's class as he was surprised with the news of his induction by Cody Rhodes himself.

One of Luger's close friends, Jeff Jarrett, has now spoken up about the legend receiving this honor. Double J opened up on his My World podcast, recalling his history with the newest WWE Hall of Fame member, and stated that he's happy to see Lex being inducted this year:

"I’ve known Lex a long time. We broke in about the same time but he skyrocketed to immediate fame. He was down in Florida, so I knew him from a far and just the typical too much too soon typical chatter and all that. So I had this image in my mind of who Lex was, I got to meet him and the first time I met him, he was actually the narcissist in Louisville, Kentucky and I got to work with him."

He added:

"Then, obviously went to WWF and me and Lex shared many rent-a-cars together and traveled together and laughed a lot together. Then through the years, WCW and all of that kind of stuff, a little bit of TNA. When we’ve seen each other over the last, I’ll say five, six, seven, eight years, I’m not sure what it may be but at different conventions, it’s just the look in Lex’s eye. He’s living life man, I’m glad to see the physical component of is coming around. But man, his heart, his mind, and his head, I’m happy for him in so many ways. Very cool, Easter weekend.” [H/T Fightful]

Lex Luger revealed who he wants to induct him into the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame.

After his induction being long overdue, WWE is set to honor Lex Luger. The WCW legend had been suffering from various health ailments that had seen him bound to a wheelchair. But his close friend, Diamond Dallas Page, has been helping Luger on his path to recovery.

The Narcissist recently revealed on an episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff that he wants his longtime friends DDP and Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, we're unsure if Sting would be able to do the honor since he has signed a legend's deal with AEW.

It will be interesting to see who will end up getting the honor to induct Lex Luger into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

