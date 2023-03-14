"I’m jealous" - Top AEW star reacts to Charlotte Flair's photo ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently shared a picture of her with the title. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has reacted to the post.

Charlotte Flair made her return to the Stamford-based promotion back in December. She appeared on the final SmackDown of 2022 and immediately challenged Ronda Rousey for the Women's Championship. The latter had just defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez and was still willing to put her title on the line. In minutes, The Queen pinned Rousey to become a 13-time Women's Champion on the main roster.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is currently preparing for her match at WrestleMania 39 against the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley.

To prepare herself for The Eradicator, The Queen wrestled Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in a triple-threat match at a special WWE MSG live show.

Following her successful title defense, Charlotte Flair shared a picture of herself along with the title on Twitter.

"WRESTLEMANIA SZN 👸🏼 thank you #WWEMSG 🍎," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

The undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill reacted to the picture appreciating Flair's physique, claiming she was jealous of The Queen's abs.

"Look at those abs 😍. I’m jealous," Cargill tweeted.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair, replied to Cargill's comments as well.

"Woman. Please…… 🫶🏻💎," Flair replied.

Released WWE Superstar is rumored to make her AEW debut and challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

This week's AEW Dynamite episode will take place in Winnipeg, Canada. This will be the first international show for the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2023. In light of this, last week, the TBS Champion laid out a challenge for any Canadian-born wrestler to attempt to put an end to her undefeated streak.

According to a recent report from Fightful, the most likely wrestler to challenge Cargill could be former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie. The latter is currently a free agent as her contract with IMPACT Wrestling recently came to an end.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, the former WWE Superstar opened up about her plans.

"Everyone wants to speculate and talk and gossip. I just want everybody to enjoy what I'm doing. That's it. No matter where I am or what I'm doing, I'm just trying to put out the best version of myself and performance, the best moments and best experience for the fans and the viewers," Taya Valkyrie said. [H/T SEScoops]

Tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see who accepts Jade Cargill's challenge.

