Potential spoiler on the identity of Jade Cargill's mystery opponent in AEW this week - Reports 

Latest reports regarding who will answer AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's open challenge on the upcoming episode of Dynamite have come to the fore.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite is set to take place in Winnipeg, Canada. Ahead of the show, last week on AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill laid out a challenge for any Canadian-born wrestler to attempt to end her undefeated streak.

Fightful Select recently reported on potential stars who could appear on AEW next week to challenge for the TBS Championship.

One of the most popular wrestlers anticipated to show up next week on Dynamite is former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie. She is reportedly a free agent and has been wrestling for several promotions, most notably IMPACT Wrestling.

Another free agent who could show up is Ontario-born wrestler Jody Threat. She has wrestled for the Jacksonville-based promotion last year during a Dark: Elevation taping.

LuFisto is another one of the potential stars who could make their Dynamite debut. She has competed in AEW once in a six-woman tag team match at a Dark Elevation taping last year. She was reportedly in discussions to sign with the promotion, but there have been no updates. While there have been talks, she is currently not one of the stars listed to challenge Cargill.

Nicole Matthews is another name whose name has also been pitched. She is also a Canada-born wrestler who could make her Dynamite debut this Wednesday.

Another wrestler rumored to challenge Jade Cargill is The Bunny. She wrestled Cargill for the TBS Championship in February last year.

Several title matches have been booked for the Winnipeg edition of AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will be its debut in Winnipeg. Apart from Jade Cargill's TBS Championship match, A couple of other championship matches have been announced as well.

Chris Jericho laid out a challenge to The House of Black for their Trios Championship. The Elite also showed up demanding a rematch, and the Champions accepted both challenges thus, a trios match was announced.

Additionally, Orange Cassidy is set to defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Jeff Jarrett. Tony Khan showed up on last week's episode of Dynamite and revealed that the title will be renamed the International Championship.

