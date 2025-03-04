"I'm just playing devil's advocate" - MJF shares surprising thoughts on Travis Scott in WWE

MJF is no stranger to controversy. The AEW Original has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic, and that includes the competition. WWE Elimination Chamber saw rapper Travis Scott participate in one of the biggest angles in company history, and the feedback has been mixed. MJF has now shared his surprising thoughts on the matter.

Ad

WWE finally pulled the trigger on John Cena's heel turn over the weekend. The shock angle at Elimination Chamber saw the Cenation leader decimate Cody Rhodes after siding with The Rock and the rapper known by the same name as one of Mick Foley's famous gimmicks: Cactus Jack aka Travis Scott. The superstar rapper experienced in-ring physicality for the first time, and while veterans Rock and Cena helped, there has been some criticism aimed at Scott's awkward performance.

Ad

Trending

La Flame is set to wrestle for WWE, according to an explosive new backstage report that leaked ahead of RAW. While many are dismissing Scott's chances in the squared circle, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is offering a different perspective. The Devil spoke with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast and played devil's advocate in discussing Scott's first real in-ring appearance.

"Should Travis Scott be burning sage in the corner? Is that what you were gonna bring up?… So I’m going to play devil’s advocate because I am the devil, right? Somebody might have said that about Dennis Rodman when he was standing there with the nWo back in the day, but because Dennis Rodman was there, ESPN picked it up, serious news affiliates picked it up that ordinarily wouldn’t give professional wrestling the time of day because they’re f*****g morons. They think they’re above pro wrestling. Everything is pro wrestling," MJF said. [H/T to Post Wrestling]

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued:

"So Travis Scott being there, even though people like [we wrestling fans] who have been watching are just like, ‘What the f**k is this guy doing here? I don’t have an emotional attachment to him.’ We might feel that way, but a Travis Scott fan, who works at ESPN, FOX, MSNBC or CNN does not feel that way, and might go, 'Oh s**t, Travis Scott was involved in this. We should talk about this, right?' So, that’s me playing devil’s advocate… But I’m simply playing devil’s advocate, not even saying these are my feelings. I am just playing devil’s advocate," MJF said. [H/T to Post Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

Friedman previously revealed that he watched WWE Elimination Chamber live and his surprising reaction to the heel turn of Cena, who he got to know at the Iron Claw premiere in late 2023.

MJF set for AEW Revolution go-home build

AEW has created a new promotional poster for MJF vs. Adam Page at Sunday's Revolution PPV. The two will deliver the final Revolution build on Wednesday's live Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland contract signing for Revolution

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander

Mistico will appear for the ROH TV tapings

Expand Tweet

Dynamite will air live from the 3,849-seat Sacramento Memorial Auditorium for AEW's second trip to the California capital. The company previously ran the 19,000-seat Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Collision and ROH will also be taped on Wednesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.