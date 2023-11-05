"I'm ready to get back in the ring" - Multi-time champion set to rejoin AEW after 4-month absence

AEW has seen a plethora of injuries this year, with stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Abadon, and several others having to step away from television for weeks or months of recovery. One former champion has healed and is ready to return to the ring.

The star in question is 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe. The 38-year-old suffered a knee injury back in June that saw him pulled from his scheduled bout with Claudio Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor.

Fortunately, Briscoe recovered quickly and has been announced to make his Collision debut tonight.

Speaking on the Brawn Body Health & Fitness podcast ahead of his return, the ROH legend stated that he is eager to get back in the ring:

"I’m ready to get back in the ring, man,” Briscoe said. “In the multitasking aspect of life, I’ve got kids. We’ve talked about it, but I’ve got number eight on the way. Number eight coming this spring. So since the knee surgery I haven’t been traveling as much because I’ve been home on the mend. But I guess I’m going to be back traveling and another kid’s coming."

Briscoe further compared his life's obstacles to Olympic hurdling:

"So I just keep on juggling life, whether it’s a 170,000 chickens and chicken houses. It’s like in the Olympics, there’s the hurdles, the 110 hurdles and then there’s the longer ones. This is more like a marathon of hurdles. It’s like a 15K but all hurdles. ‘Okay, here’s traveling, farming,’ you know what I mean?" [h/t WrestleZone]

Another wrestling legend will be at tonight's AEW Collision

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision is set to be an exciting affair, with several enticing matchups, a celebration segment from The Acclaimed, and the return of Mark Briscoe. But the show may also see an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

With his client, Lance Archer, set to take on Darby Allin tonight, Roberts took to Twitter/X to hype up the match and tease an appearance at the show:

"A match so big, I think I’ll have to be there in person. See you this Saturday in Wichita for #AEWCollision as my monster @LanceHoyt dismantles @DarbyAllin Tune in on @tntdrama at 8/7c tomorrow night!" wrote Roberts.

Expand Tweet

Fans can catch AEW Collision live at 8/7c tonight on TNT.

Which match or segment are you looking forward to most on this week's episode of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here