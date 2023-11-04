"I think I'll have to be there in person" - WWE legend announces he would appear at upcoming AEW show

A WWE Legend recently took to social media to announce his appearance at the upcoming addition of AEW Collision for a match. The legend in question is Jake "The Snake" Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has been presented as the manager of "the Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer since his All Elite Wrestling debut in March 2020 and has accompanied the 46-year-old to the ring for many of his matches. Early this year, Roberts was announced for a backstage role in Tony Khan's promotion as the special advisor in the community outreach program.

The 68-year-old recently shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter) announcing his appearance for Lance Archer's match with Darby Allin on the upcoming edition of Collision. In his post, the veteran said it was such a big match that he would have to appear in person.

Jake Roberts wrote:

"A match so big, I think I’ll have to be there in person. See you this Saturday in Wichita for #AEWCollision as my monster @LanceHoyt dismantles @DarbyAllin. Tune in on @tntdrama at 8/7c tomorrow night! #TrustMe #AEW @AEW"

Here's the post:

Before their upcoming match on Collision, Lance Archer recently threatened Darby Allin and said The Daredevil might not make it to the upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear.

At Full Gear, Allin will team up with Adam Copeland and Sting to face the TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Wrestling veteran says Sting vs Darby Allin is not a compelling match for AEW

WCW Legend Sting recently revealed his intentions to bid adieu to wrestle at All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view in 2024. As the 64-year-old star has partnered with Darby Allin since the beginning of his AEW run, many consider the 30-year-old former TNT Champion as the ideal final opponent for Sting to close his legendary career.

However, a wrestling legend is not impressed by the idea. Speaking recently on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that while the promotion will likely book it as Sting's retirement match, he did not find Sting versus Darby Allin compelling enough.

"I just don't feel it, I think they may go with that direction and Sting would gladly put Darby Allin over, that's what I feel, he would put him over. It just doesn't look right with the two of them in the ring. Now if you remember when Sting first came here and Darby had a championship, Sting – before they paired them together – Sting said that he had come for that championship that Darby had and that changed very quickly. But I don't see that as a compelling match, I really don't." [8:10 - 8:48]

