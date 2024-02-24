"I’m really proud of what they’ve done" - AEW star Matt Hardy offers major praise to former rivals

AEW star Matt Hardy is a legend of the wrestling business, having worked extensively in WWE, TNA, and now AEW. On top of the many accolades he and his brother Jeff Hardy have earned, he's also been highly influential to several top stars in the business, including All Elite EVPs The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks grew up idolizing The Hardy Boyz and cultivated much of their early style with heavy influence from the former WWE Superstars. The two teams have faced off multiple times over the years, with their most recent match coming in August 2023.

The Bucks recently underwent a sinister transformation and are now using their executive power for nefarious means. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother complimented Matthew and Nicholas Jackson ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution 2024:

"I know, right from the jump, they were working really hard to kind of carve out this role and figure out exactly how do we tweak our characters so we still retain the premise of what our characters are, but now we’re these snobby EVPs and can kind of flex our power. So they were really working hard to kind of carve it out, and I think they’ve got it down. I’m really proud of what they’ve done, and I think they’ve got something really unique and really special they can run with for a while," Hardy said. (h/t Fightful)

The Young Bucks will be the final opponents for Sting, who is set to retire after one last match at Revolution alongside his partner and protege, Darby Allin.

Matt Hardy explains why The Young Bucks are better final opponents for Sting than FTR

Some fans were disappointed when it was revealed that Sting's final match would be a tag team bout against The Young Bucks. There were calls for The Icon to have a singles match or to face a team like FTR, despite reports that the Bucks were Sting's choice.

Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast earlier this month, Matt Hardy explained why Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will make for excellent opponents in The Stinger's final match:

"We wanna go out on a high note, we want him cheered to the maximum while he's out there and the Young Bucks are the guys to do it... Heat and storytelling are important in pro wrestling especially in this moment, in this final match of this icon Sting, you want all the heat possible and you need a story that says a definitive good guy, Sting and Darby versus the piece of sh*t bad guys, The Young Bucks and we have that story set up. So yeah, I'm all about this man, heat is important in wrestling we can't forget that," said Matt Hardy.

AEW Revolution is set to air live from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, on March 3.

Do you think The Young Bucks are a good team to face Sting in his final match? Sound off in the comments section below!