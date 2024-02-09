Top AEW star reveals why Sting is not facing former WWE stars in his retirement match

An AEW star recently spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who is set to have his retirement match at the Revolution pay-per-view next month.

The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy, who addressed the idea behind the opponents of the legend at Revolution. Many fans have voted against the idea of The Young Bucks being Sting's final opponents and suggested FTR as potential opponents for The Icon.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star explained how the story is already there for The Young Bucks versus Sting & Darby Allin:

"Sting and Darby, they're baby faces. FTR, they're baby faces and we don't need a baby face versus baby face match for this occasion. This is Sting's last match. We wanna go out on a high note, we want him cheered to the maximum while he's out there and the Young Bucks are the guys to do it... Heat and storytelling are important in pro wrestling especially in this moment, in this final match of this icon Sting, you want all the heat possible and you need a story that says a definitive good guy, Sting and Darby versus the piece of sh*t bad guys, The Young Bucks and we have that story set up. So yeah, I'm all about this man, heat is important in wrestling we can't forget that. Pro wrestling is much more than just great wrestling matches." [11:40 - 12:38]

The Young Bucks send a message to Darby Allin & Sting after AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are potentially the final opponents of Sting at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. The duo attacked Sting and Darby after they successfully won the AEW World Tag Titles at this past week's Dynamite.

In a backstage segment after Dynamite, The Bucks addressed their actions after the main event of the show:

“What a bummer that Sting and Derby forced our hand and made us do that. That was terrible. I feel awful... AS EVPs, we have to do the tough things. We have to make the tough decisions. It’s just business. We had to do it. There's no one else in the company that would do what we just did. We gotta protect what's ours, guys, I hope you understand,” they said. [0:11-0:37]

The Bucks may receive a lot of criticism from the fans, but there is no denying their in-ring ability. Nick & Matt Jackson can surely have a great match with Sting that could be remembered by many if booked right.

