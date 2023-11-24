It's Thanksgiving season, and wrestlers of all promotions, including AEW and WWE, are posting some season-themed posts. And all that is causing some light-hearted banter as well, like the one that dragged Keith Lee into a foodie conversation between his wife, Mia Yim, and a wrestler who was recently released from WWE.

It all started when Shelton Benjamin, recently released from the Stamford-based company, posted a GIF of Keith Lee being exasperated in the ring. He also called out his wife, Mia Yim, for her cooking skills.

Check out the post:

"@MiaYim uses flour as seasoning, enjoy your Thanksgiving Dinner @RealKeithLee and I’m sorry bro."

Mia Yim wasn't someone to take the barb lying down. She had one of her own, which hinted at Benjamin's 'between franchises' status:

"I’ll make sure to send a plate over. I know you penny pinching right now and didn’t get your own turkey. Don’t worry, I got you"

Keith Lee hasn't yet joined the convo, but wrestling fans would surely like to know what he thinks of his wife's cooking capabilities.

WWE has yet to reference AEW or the company's wrestlers

While the Tuesday Night War ratings might be over, AEW and WWE do have a cold war going on between them. The Stamford-based company tries not to reference anything about the Jacksonville-based company during commentary. Two of the incidents became glaringly obvious, and both of them involved Michael Cole. Cole, while talking about Cody Rhodes and his matches set up at the Capital One Arena, only indirectly referenced Cody's and the arena's significance on commentary.

In another incident, Cole didn't name Chris Jericho while talking about The Miz tying with The Ocho's record of the most number of Intercontinental Championship reigns. Miz faces Gunther at Survivor Series '23. If he wins, he will be tied with Y2J, who is a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. The Miz has held the belt eight times.