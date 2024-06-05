"I'm sorry that it happened" - Gangrel comments on Adam Copeland's horrific injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Gangrel has commented on the scary Adam Copeland suffered during his match at last month's AEW Double or Nothing. The Hall of Famer got hurt in a high-risk sequence.

Gangrel's appearance during Copeland's TNT Title defense against Malakai Black took the live crowd by surprise. However, Adam Copeland broke his tibia during a scary spot where he jumped from the top of the unforgiving structure during the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. The AEW star was later stripped of his gold and underwent surgery.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gangrel said Copeland might have gotten carried away when he leaped off the cage. The WWE veteran added that he personally would have never dared to take part in such a spot due to his fear of heights.

"I don't know what he [Adam Copeland] was thinking when he got up to the top but I know what I would be thinking. How the he** do I get down from this? Once you probably think that, once that crosses your mind up there, you're doomed. You're willing something upon there. I don't know what he was thinking when he got up there. I wouldn't have gone up there, I'm afraid of heights. But he's climbed those ladders, he's been in those ladder matches. He's familiar with getting up there in dangerous places. It didn't end well. I'm so sorry that it happened. It's such a bummer on top of such a great moment," said Gangrel.

The Attitude Era veteran mentioned that since Adam Copeland was already so beloved by AEW fans, he didn't need to put his body at risk to win their respect.

"Do I think he needed it? No. He was over. People love him. He can entertain. He could have just gone to the top. I think he probably forgot he was 50. He went up there, was feeling it, and just went for it. Maybe always down, he was like, 'What the he** am I doing?' I have no idea. I wasn't up there," added Gangrel. (9:27 - 10:23)

EC3 praises Gangrel after his AEW Double or Nothing 2024 appearance

A few days back, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 lavished praise on Gangrel after his spectacular cameo at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The former WWE star lauded the veteran's work as a trainer over the past few years and added that his insights had helped many rookies break into the pro wrestling business.

"He works hard, and he is great at leading young guys into experienced wrestling, but he gets reactions from kids and fans who had no idea of his past. But he's fun to watch because he comes out, he is spitting blood, he is clapping. The music is cool. He is a good man."

It remains to be seen if we get to see more of Gangrel in AEW or whether his appearance was a one-off thing. Regardless, his cameo is sure to remain in fans' minds for a long time to come.

