"I'm super dyslexic, I can't read" - Top AEW star says he got someone else to read his contract before signing

AEW has recently signed several free agents in pro wrestling. Recently, a top star in the company revealed he had someone else read his contract because he can't read.

Will Ospreay is one of the best in-ring performers of this generation. Few people are capable of pulling off the insane high-flying acrobatics that Ospreay can do in the ring making him a generational talent. This earned him an AEW contract last year. However, The Aerial Assassin is dyslexic from his childhood but that hasn't deterred him from pursuing his goals.

Speaking to AEW's RJ City on his Hey! (EW) podcast, Will Ospreay revealed that he had someone else read out his contract due to his dyslexia.

"In the school system, I didn't find out a lot about myself until after I left. So I wasn't afforded any of the extra time. There were so many things in my education that I really needed help on and I didn't get that help and it's not just me, it's a a wide bunch of people. So finding out all this about myself, I just want to show people that like, I've got autism. I have ADHD as well. I'm super dyslexic. I can't read. I had to have someone read my contract out for me."

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion added that many people don't take risks on talents who have autism and he hopes he can set an example.

So like, it's super embarrassing, man. It really is. But like, I feel like I've got to the point where I am because of all these things that make me who I am and I want to inspire people. So like, a lot of people don't take risks on people that do have autism around my area. I would like to hope that seeing me doing this stuff, it does inspire other people." [H/T Fightful]

Matt Morgan says AEW star Will Ospreay jeopardized his chances of going to WWE after his recent promo

During WrestleMania week, Triple H seemingly took some shots at talents who don't like to grind and stated that he was glad that he didn't sign them to WWE. In return, Ospreay made some remarks on AEW Dynamite by saying that Hunter got to his position because he married Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan stated that Ospreay might've jeopardized his chances of making it to WWE with his comments.

"Will [Ospreay], I get you don't have any care in the world for ever working for WWE, that's very evident. Because you just kicked your future goodbye, you just did. Because by bringing up an argument in a rank out that I would say was when I was there, Circa 2003, 2004, 2005..ish, when Hunter was on top and Triple H was heavyweight champion, and everyone talked about his Golden shovel, which I did think it was real thing at that time if I am being honest, okay how he got his position," said Matt Morgan. [From 10:43 - 11:19]

It will be interesting to if Triple H will respond to Ospreay's comments in the near future.

