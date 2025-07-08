“I need ya”- Former WWE champion makes a request to Will Ospreay ahead of AEW All In

Ahead of AEW All In: Texas, Will Ospreay, who will be competing on the show, took to social media to share an update. Now, a former WWE star has reacted to the post with a request to Ospreay.
On July 12 at All In, Will Ospreay will team with former WWE NXT North American Champion and popular AEW star Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks in what promises to be a high-octane tag team clash. This highly anticipated bout is weeks in the making, and the rivals are finally set to get their hands on each other at the Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest PPV of the summer.
Ahead of the match, The Aerial Assassin took to X to update fans on his arrival in Arlington while also displaying the view from his hotel room. In his post, Ospreay wrote:
"Just arrived in Arlington, this is the view from my room. I’m ready to run through a f**king wall bruv @AEW"
Replying to his post, The Realest requested Ospreay to be careful.
"Careful Bruv, I need ya." wrote Strickland
You can check out the post here.
Ospreay then responded to Swerve's request by stating that he was locked in, marking an end to their fun interaction.
It is worth noting that both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay were at loggerheads just a month ago. But after Ospreay's brave gesture to save Strickland from The Young Bucks, the stars seem to be in perfect harmony ahead of their battle with the Founding Fathers at All In.
Swerve Strickland was recently escorted out of AEW Collision
A couple of weeks ago, Swerve Strickland was escorted out of Collision. This was due to him being suspended by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, the night prior on Dynamite.
The Founding Fathers serve as the EVPs of AEW, and they utilized their power to make that decision when The Realest attacked the herd of security that was separating Strickland from them.
