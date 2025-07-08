“I need ya”- Former WWE champion makes a request to Will Ospreay ahead of AEW All In

Ahead of AEW All In: Texas, Will Ospreay, who will be competing on the show, took to social media to share an update. Now, a former WWE star has reacted to the post with a request to Ospreay.

Ad

On July 12 at All In, Will Ospreay will team with former WWE NXT North American Champion and popular AEW star Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks in what promises to be a high-octane tag team clash. This highly anticipated bout is weeks in the making, and the rivals are finally set to get their hands on each other at the Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest PPV of the summer.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the match, The Aerial Assassin took to X to update fans on his arrival in Arlington while also displaying the view from his hotel room. In his post, Ospreay wrote:

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

"Just arrived in Arlington, this is the view from my room. I’m ready to run through a f**king wall bruv @AEW"

Replying to his post, The Realest requested Ospreay to be careful.

Ad

"Careful Bruv, I need ya." wrote Strickland

You can check out the post here.

Ospreay then responded to Swerve's request by stating that he was locked in, marking an end to their fun interaction.

It is worth noting that both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay were at loggerheads just a month ago. But after Ospreay's brave gesture to save Strickland from The Young Bucks, the stars seem to be in perfect harmony ahead of their battle with the Founding Fathers at All In.

Ad

Swerve Strickland was recently escorted out of AEW Collision

A couple of weeks ago, Swerve Strickland was escorted out of Collision. This was due to him being suspended by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, the night prior on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

The Founding Fathers serve as the EVPs of AEW, and they utilized their power to make that decision when The Realest attacked the herd of security that was separating Strickland from them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!