"I needed to see more wrestling and less kicking" - AEW star on Jey and Jimmy Uso's underwhelming WWE match

WWE WrestleMania XL had many great matches, however, the most underwhelming match was the singles match between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. AEW veteran commentator, Jim Ross has provided his honest thoughts on the bout.

The story leading into the match goes back to SummerSlam 2023 where Jimmy Uso shockingly cost Jey Uso the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and helped Roman Reigns retain the title. Jey finally got a chance to avenge himself as he successfully defeated Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL. Many fans and veterans have aired their complaints about the booking of the match as it had many superkicks and was a very short contest.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised The Usos while stating the problem he had with their match at WrestleMania.

"It was just the story they were telling. All those kicks, I became numb to them. The story that was laid out didn't work for me. The kids worked hard. I've known them since they were babies. They've always been athletic and not afraid to take bumps and you see six seven eight-year-old kids take bumps on TV, it's pretty phenomenal. They're extraordinary in that regard. I just thought it was the wrong story to tell. I needed to see more wrestling and less kicking." [2:08 - 3:18]

Rikishi also shared his thoughts on Jimmy Versus Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL

The inclusion of WWE Hall of Famer and father of The Usos, Rikishi in the emotional storyline between Jimmy and Jey Uso would have sparked more interest in the rivalry. The underwhelming contest at WrestleMania was met with a lot of backlash and Rikishi has also provided his thoughts on the bout.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi revealed that the WWE never called him to be a part of the feud.

"I felt like they went out there, they delivered," Rikishi said. "I only wish that they could have had a little bit more time. I felt like there was a missing puzzle there, which is the guy who you're listening to now. #I never got the call - Rikishi. They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more into the match, it would have been a great opportunity, not only for the fans but also myself, on a personal level, to be able to grace the stage with your kids." [19:21 - 20:06]

The shocking debut of Tama Tonga led to Jimmy Uso being officially kicked out of the Bloodline this past week on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy reunites with his brother Jey to take revenge on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

