Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL was missing one key piece of the puzzle: Rikishi

The Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania XL was underwhelming for many members of the WWE Universe. The Usos' father Rikishi thought that something was missing from the match.

Rikishi remarked that he would have loved to get involved in his sons' match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He was even in Philadelphia during WrestleMania week, but WWE did not give him a call to be in the match or even have a role in it.

On a recent episode of the Riskishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the key piece missing in the match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL.

"I felt like they went out there, they delivered," Rikishi said. "I only wish that they could have had a little bit more time. I felt like there was a missing puzzle there, which is the guy who you're listening to now. #I never got the call - Rikishi. They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more into the match, it would have been a great opportunity, not only for the fans, but also myself, on a personal level, to be able to grace the stage with your kids." [19:21 - 20:06]

Rikishi had ideas for Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania

On the same episode of Riskishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion shared some of his ideas for his possible involvement in the Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania XL.

The most obvious one was him being the special guest referee in the match since he couldn't manage either Jey or Jimmy because he didn't want to take sides. He was also open to having seats on the first row, as well as doing commentary for the match.

"Be it the front row or be it at commentary or just something," Rikishi said. "Whatever it was right, but at the end of the day, I don't call the shots. I don't work for WWE." [21:21 - 21:39]

Nevertheless, Rikishi was still proud of what his sons did at WrestleMania XL. He just didn't get the call and understood that it was purley professional and he didn't work there any longer.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Rikishi should have been involved in the Uso vs. Uso match at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion